Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Admits She Had To Miss Taylor Swift Concert For Wedding: ‘Worth It’

Eminem's eldest daughter said that she's in her 'wife era' after choosing her wedding day over a Taylor Swift day.

June 15, 2023 1:59PM EDT
Eminem
Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott.
Eminem‘s daughter Alaina Scott, 30, who is a Swiftie, couldn’t go to the Eras Tour because of the biggest day in her life. I mean that’s understandable…right Swifties? Alaina confirmed that she had to skip Taylor Swift‘s show in Detroit, Michigan on June 9 because it was her wedding. The brunette beauty married her longtime boyfriend and college sweetheart Matt Moeller in Detroit the same weekend that Taylor, 33, visited Detroit’s Ford Field stadium to perform two nights of her tour. Talk about a conflict!

Five days after the wedding, Alaina shared an Instagram video of herself and Matt running into their venue for the reception, played to Taylor’s new song “Hits Different” from the deluxe version of her album Midnights. “Might have missed the Taylor Swift concert in Detroit, but it was worth it,” Alaina captioned her video, adding, “Officially in my wife era.” She included several hashtags including one for the Eras Tour, which goes to Pittsburg next.

Alaina wore her stunning white mermaid gown by Katerina Bocci in the video from her special day. She tied the knot with her sister, Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, as her maid of honor. Alaina confirmed she got married on June 13 with wedding photos. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” she wrote alongside the images.

Alaina is one of Eminem’s two adopted children. Her biological mother is Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott. Dawn died in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose. “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” the Super Bowl hitmaker told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem’s second adopted child is 21-year-old Whitney Scott Mathers, who came out as non-binary in Aug. 2021 and now goes by Stevie Laine. Stevie’s parents are Kim and Eric Hartter, a man whom Kim dated after her 2001 split from Eminem. When Eminem and Kim reconciled, the famous rapper adopted Stevie in 2005.

