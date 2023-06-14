Kris Jenner Reminisces About The 80s With Sexy Throwback Photo In Pink Swimsuit

Not a regular mom, but a cool mom! The Kardashians’ matriarch, Kris Jenner, 67, took to Instagram on Jun. 13 to share a sizzling throwback photo of her in a pink one-piece swimsuit. In the photo from the 1980s, the mother-of-six rocked the Body Glove one piece complete with a straw beach hat and oversized sunglasses. “You can take the girl out of the 80’s but you can’t take the 80’s out of the girl!”, she captioned the snapshot. “This swimsuit is one of my favorites of all time and the iconic @bodyglove styles never get old!”

The TV personality then made sure to shout out Khloe Kardashian‘s new collaboration with Body Glove and Good American. “I am so excited to see all of the reinvented styles in the new @goodamerican x @bodyglove collection, launching Thursday! @khloekardashian,” she continued, along with a palm tree and bikini emoji. It wasn’t long after Kris shared the photo with her 52.2 million followers that her 38-year-old daughter took to the comments to gush over her momma. “I did this for you lol,” Koko wrote jokingly.

Later, many other of the 67-year-old’s other followers were also quick to chime in and compliment the famous momma bear. One of Kris’ friends and TV personality, Faye Resnick, 65, made sure to note that she used to love that brand. “I Remember how much you and I loved body Glove Bathing suits,” Faye wrote, while a fan added, “The best years.” Several of her admirers couldn’t help but notice how much Kris and Khloe look alike in this throwback. “Looks like khloe,” one fan wrote, while another quipped, “Khloe is your twin mama Kris.”

As previously mentioned, Kris’ throwback Body Glove swimsuit photo comes one day ahead of Khloe’s Body Glove and Good American bikini drop. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Jun. 13 to share a series of sexy photos for the bikini campaign. “Inspired by the @bodyglove archive, @goodamerican is introducing iconic ‘80s swim silhouettes, reimagined and re-engineered for your body in a new curve lovin’ size range Dropping on 6.15.23 #GoodAmericanxBodyGlove,” Khloe captioned the photo of her rocking a hot-pink bikini.

Soon after the blonde beauty shared the campaign photos with her 308 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions. “This is gonna be good,” her friend, La La Anthony gushed, while Khloe’s bestie, Malika Haqq, added, “O-K-K,” along with a fire emoji. And, of course, the fans couldn’t get enough. “Can’t get over how hot you are,” one fan wrote, while another added, “MAJOR slay.” One fan even noted that Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, recently shared a photo of herself in a tiny pink bikini as well. “Damn Khloe and Kim with the pink bikinis all summer,” they penned.

