Kris Jenner Reminisces About The 80s With Sexy Throwback Photo In Pink Swimsuit

Amid Khloe Kardashian's new Body Glove campaign, her mom, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram on Jun. 13 to share a sexy throwback bikini photo from the 1980s.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 14, 2023 5:13PM EDT
kris jenner pink bikini
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Not a regular mom, but a cool mom! The Kardashians’ matriarch, Kris Jenner, 67, took to Instagram on Jun. 13 to share a sizzling throwback photo of her in a pink one-piece swimsuit. In the photo from the 1980s, the mother-of-six rocked the Body Glove one piece complete with a straw beach hat and oversized sunglasses. “You can take the girl out of the 80’s but you can’t take the 80’s out of the girl!”, she captioned the snapshot. “This swimsuit is one of my favorites of all time and the iconic @bodyglove styles never get old!”

The TV personality then made sure to shout out Khloe Kardashian‘s new collaboration with Body Glove and Good American. “I am so excited to see all of the reinvented styles in the new @goodamerican x @bodyglove collection, launching Thursday! @khloekardashian,” she continued, along with a palm tree and bikini emoji. It wasn’t long after Kris shared the photo with her 52.2 million followers that her 38-year-old daughter took to the comments to gush over her momma. “I did this for you lol,” Koko wrote jokingly.

Later, many other of the 67-year-old’s other followers were also quick to chime in and compliment the famous momma bear. One of Kris’ friends and TV personality, Faye Resnick, 65, made sure to note that she used to love that brand. “I Remember how much you and I loved body Glove Bathing suits,” Faye wrote, while a fan added, “The best years.” Several of her admirers couldn’t help but notice how much Kris and Khloe look alike in this throwback. “Looks like khloe,” one fan wrote, while another quipped, “Khloe is your twin mama Kris.”

kris jenner pink bikini
Kris Jenner shared a throwback photo in a pink bikini. (Shutterstock)

As previously mentioned, Kris’ throwback Body Glove swimsuit photo comes one day ahead of Khloe’s Body Glove and Good American bikini drop. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Jun. 13 to share a series of sexy photos for the bikini campaign. “Inspired by the @bodyglove archive, @goodamerican is introducing iconic ‘80s swim silhouettes, reimagined and re-engineered for your body in a new curve lovin’ size range Dropping on 6.15.23 #GoodAmericanxBodyGlove,” Khloe captioned the photo of her rocking a hot-pink bikini.

Soon after the blonde beauty shared the campaign photos with her 308 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions. “This is gonna be good,” her friend, La La Anthony gushed, while Khloe’s bestie, Malika Haqq, added, “O-K-K,” along with a fire emoji. And, of course, the fans couldn’t get enough. “Can’t get over how hot you are,” one fan wrote, while another added, “MAJOR slay.” One fan even noted that Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, recently shared a photo of herself in a tiny pink bikini as well. “Damn Khloe and Kim with the pink bikinis all summer,” they penned.

More From Our Partners

ad