Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Olivia Millar Hold Hands In 1st Public Photos Since The Birth Of Their Baby

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar were finally seen stepping out in public after the birth of their baby! In photos you can see below, the Superbad icon, 39, walked alongside the new mama in Malibu while rocking a tourist-worthy colorful shirt and white ball gap. He finished the look with a pair of light jeans, sunglasses, and a huge smile. On his feet, he wore white loafers and a pair of bright turquoise socks. Olivia wore a beige sweater emblazoned with a neon sea life print and a comfy pair of gray leisure pants with green flip flops. Jonah and his leading lady held sweetly held hands for the midday outing.

PEOPLE reported on June 2 that the You People star/producer and Olivia, (who co-owns virtual clothing store Chasseresse alongside sister Raychel Roberts), welcomed their first child, but no other details were available. Olivia was spotted what appeared to be a massive emerald cut diamond engagement ring in Los Angeles in late March, sparking engagement speculation, as well. They were first romantically linked in September of 2022 when they were snapped in upscale Santa Barbara and kissing at the beach, and before long, Olivia was showing off a baby bump in April of 2023.

But information on the duo has been scarce, as they’ve carried out their romance in almost complete privacy. Still, it seems Jonah may have always had making a family in the back of his mind. When asked back in 2014 what he’d be doing, had he not become an internationally famous movie star, he replied, “I’d probably be married with kids now.” He went on, telling The Guardian at the time that he felt his focus would have gone to raising a family. “It’s hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that.”