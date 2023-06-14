‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Rocks Thong Bikini In Photos From Puerto Rico Getaway

Nothing says summer like a cheeky bikini post! Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans, 31, made a splash on Instagram in a sexy thong bikini while spending time in Puerto Rico with her family on Jun. 13. “Sun Bum,” she captioned the beach photos, along with a sun and palm tree emoji. The mother-of-three completed her oceanside look with an oversized Roxy straw beach hat, and sunglasses, and wore her brunette tresses in a long braid.

Soon after the TV personality shared the bikini photos with her 3.1 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over Jenelle’s look. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” one fan wrote, along with a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, one of Jenelle’s admirers took to the comments to defend her from the haters. “Why do people have an issue with her wearing [sic] bathing suit???? How old are you now?????….. MOVE ON & GROW UP,” they clapped back.

The following day, the 31-year-old took to Instagram once more to share a sweet video of her kiddos playing at the beach. In the video, Jenelle rocked a one piece red swimsuit that featured a chic cut-out design in the front. “Little glimpse to our #FamilyVacation 🇵🇷 #RinconPR,” she captioned the clip of her enjoying the ocean views. The proud momma completed her look with the same sunglasses she rocked the day prior and a cold drink in her hand. Many of her fans took to the comments of this post as well to compliment Jenelle on her look and seeing her children happy.

“Such sweet memories with all the babies You’re such a good Momma,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “Nice relaxing vacay, my favorite kind.” Many of the reality TV star’s fans noted in the comments that they are from Puerto Rico and made sure to give her a warm welcome. “Welcome to my beautiful island Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 hope you enjoyed your vacations,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Welcome to my beautiful island. I hope you enjoy it with your family.”

Aside from spending time at the beach, Jenelle recently celebrated her six-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie‘s graduation from Kindergarten on May 30. Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, welcomed her mini-me in Jan. 2017, notably the same year that they got married. “My baby is going to 1st grade! #KindergartenGraduation,” she captioned the carousel of graduation photos last month. Many of her fans took to the comments to note how much Ensley and her mom look alike. “There’s no way you gave birth to her. You had to have cloned yourself. She’s literally mini Jenelle #twinsies,” one fan joked, while another quipped, “Jenelle starting to look just like her mum x.” Jenelle is also the mother to a son, Kaiser Orion, 8, who she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, and 13-year-old son, Jace, who she regained custody of at the end of March.