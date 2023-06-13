Tori Bowie’s Cause Of Death: Everything To Know About Pregnant Olympian Who Died From Childbirth Complications

Tori Bowie’s cause of death has been revealed to be complications from childbirth. She was 32 years old. Her agent confirmed the news in a statement to CBS News on Monday, June 12. The former Olympian had died on April 23, but the news of her passing wasn’t announced until the beginning of May. The examiner also ruled that there’d been no foul play. “Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful,” her agent told CBS News. “So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies.” Find out more about Tori here.

Tori died from childbirth complications in April 2023

A report from the medical examiner estimated that Tori had been eight months pregnant and had a “well-developed fetus” when she died, according to USA Today. The autopsy found that she may have had respiratory distress and eclampsia at the time of her death, and she had begun going into labor. Her death was ruled natural.

At the time of her death, her agency Icon Management paid tribute to her in a statement. “Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!” they said. “We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

She won an Olympic gold medal in 2016

While Tori had been a track and field star for much of her life, she celebrated one of her biggest athletic achievements in 2016 when she competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. She won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay, and also won a silver medal for the 100m race and the bronze in the 200m race.

She won two Track & Field World Championships in 2017

Aside from her Olympic win, Tori regularly competed in the IAAF World Championships in 2017, where she took home two more gold medals, both in the 4x100m relay and the 100m relay. She also competed in 2015, earning a bronze medal in the 100m race in Beijing.

She had a partnership with Adidas

Aside from her athletic abilities, Tori also received sponsorship from Adidas, specifically for their line of running shoes and clothing. She became a brand ambassador in June 2018, per a press release. She was also featured in their 2019 “Find Focus” campaign. She posed in the “Zero Dye Hoodie” in a video on her Instagram in January 2019. “The kind of apparel I wear to find focus on what really matters,” she said.

She was a student at the University of Southern Mississippi

Other than her professional competitions, Tori received a scholarship for the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a Division I NCAA athlete. As a junior, she won the long jump competition in the NCAA Women’s Indoor Track And Field Championships.