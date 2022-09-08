Daniel Craig Remembers Queen Elizabeth 10 Years After Co-Starring In Olympics Sketch

Daniel Craig is among the very few who can say he “worked” with Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. The James Bond icon, 54, who joined the Sovereign in a 2012 London Olympics sketch, told the Press Association news agency (per Yahoo!,) that she will be “profoundly missed.”

“I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her,” he said in the statement. “She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed.”

The Knives Out actor starred as the legendary movie spy alongside Her Majesty in a memorable sketch at the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The short film featured the iconic 007 leaving Buckingham Palace in a helicopter and heading out for the opening ceremony of the London Games. Audiences went wild as a stunt double for Elizabeth then plunged out of the helicopter, after which the real-life Queen arrived at her seat in Olympic Stadium.

After the official announcement that Queen Elizabeth had died on Thursday, many celebrities shared their thoughts and memories of her across social media and beyond. “My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt,” Spice Girl Geri Horner wrote via Instagram. “Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance.”

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen,” wrote British rocker Ozzy Osbourne via Twitter. “With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.” Elton John, who just released his new duet with Britney Spears (“Hold Me Closer,”) also expressed his sadness via Twitter.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” the “Rocket Man” singer wrote. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decent, and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge party of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”