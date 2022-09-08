The Spice Girls Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth After Her Death At 96: ‘Epitome of Dignity’

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, members of legendary 90s pop sensation the Spice Girls took to their official Instagram accounts to share in the UK’s day of mourning and remembrance. Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham Emma Bunton, Geri Horner all posted heartwarming statements about the loss of the country’s longest ruling monarch, at 70 years on the throne. Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) had not yet posted a statement at the time of publication.

Here’s what the girl band known as pop music royalty had to say about the loss of the beloved British Monarch.

Victoria Beckham

Former “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham, now one of Britain’s premiere fashion designers, wrote about the significance of the Sovereign’s death in an Instagram post on September 8. “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world,” the mother of four and wife of footballer David Beckham captioned the black and white vintage photo of Queen Elizabeth. “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Melanie Brown

“Mel B,” the former “Scary Spice,” shared a throwback photo of the iconic group formally meeting Queen Elizabeth. “Today is the saddest day,” she captioned the September 8 post. “We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for. I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women’s Aid and honoured she was our Queen.”

The Queen bestowed the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire on Melanie in 2021, per HEAVY, in honor of her work as a domestic violence victim advocate.

Emma Bunton



“Baby Spice Emma Bunton also shared her thoughts on this somber day. “Always by our side and forever in our hearts” she wrote alongside a photo collage of the Queen’s profile over the years. “My thoughts are with the royal family. Thank you, may you now rest in peace.”

“May Her Majesty rest in peace forever…,” wrote one of the Spice World star’s 1.3 million followers, while another commented, “prayers to the royal family, a very sad day indeed.”

Geri Horner

The former Gerri Halliwell (nee “Ginger Spice”) took to her Instagram account to thank the Monarch for her “never ending service” to the British people. “My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt,” the singer captioned a portrait of Queen Elizabeth. “Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance.”