Gold Medalist Nathan Chen Reveals Whether He Plans On Competing In The Olympics Again (Exclusive)

Nathan Chen took home the gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics but the American figure skater may not be done there. While speaking about his partnership with Invisalign, Nathan, 23, opened up about the possibility that he will return for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“It’s such an amazing experience and something that no matter how well you skate or perform, it’s an experience that you will remember for the rest of your life. So I would love to have another opportunity to do that,” Nathan said. “But right now, of course, my focus is on getting through school which is taking up the bulk of my time. Once I finish that, I’ll spend a little more time and decide where I’m at from a skating perspective.”

The incredible competitor was asked how it feels being regarded as one of the greatest figure skaters of all time after he won his first Olympic Gold medal in February after delivering a flawless performance that included five perfectly-landed quadruple jumps.

“In my opinion, I think that’s a little bit of a stretch,” Nathan laughed. “But I do think that being able to come in with the perspective of trying to be better every single day has helped me get to where I am in skating. of course, having a really awesome team around me and really great parents and siblings, coaches, choreographers, mental health coaches, etc. Just a great crew of people around me that have helped direct me in the direction that I need to go have helped me attain the things I have attained in skating. It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve loved every moment of it.”

Besides being excited for the school year at Yale University where Nathan is majoring in statistics and data science, he also revealed how happy he is with Invisalign and why he’s so passionate about his partnership with the clear aligner.

“Growing up I wasn’t always confident in my smile,” the Salt Lake City native admitted. “I never used braces. My siblings used Invisalign over the past couple years and ever since I heard about Invisalign I really wanted to try it. I thought it was something that would help me out a lot especially since I could still perform, still skate, I’m not restricted at all by the aligners. So now that I have this opportunity to work with Invisalign it’s really exciting because as a skater, being confident on the ice is huge. And being confident in your smile will directly translate to how confident you feel on the ice.”