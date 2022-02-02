Nathan Chen: 5 Things To Know About Figure Skater Looking To Break Records At Olympics

Nathan Chen is gearing up for the 2022 Winter Olympics, kicking off on Feb. 4, and as an athlete with many accomplishments, he’s a major contender to bring home a gold medal. Find out about him here.

Nathan Chen, 22, is one of the most successful competitive figure skaters from America and his participation at this year’s Winter Olympics is sure to add to his long list of wins over the years. The three-time Olympian already has experience under his skates when it comes to competing in the biggest competition of his sport, and this year, he has an incredible shot at winning the highest figure skating honor – an Olympic gold medal. As one of the most promising athletes competing at the Beijing games, which begin on Feb. 4, all eyes will be on him and we’re SO ready for it.

Find out more about Nathan and his amazing figure skating history below.

Nathan’s already won a ton of championship titles in figure skating.

The Salt Lake City, UT native is a 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event, a three-time World Champion, the 2017 Four Continents champion, a three-time Grand Prix Final champion, and a six-time U.S. national champion.

He started skating when he was just three years old.

Nathan, who is the youngest of five, was first inspired to skate on the ice when he watched his older brothers play hockey, according to Team USA. He’s also competed in others sports, including gymnastics, and trained in ballet at the Ballet West Academy. His first figure skating competition was in 2003.

Nathan’s already made history in the sport of figure skating.

At the 2017 U.S. Championships, he was the first man in figure skating history to land five quadruple jumps in a single program. His third world win in March also made him the first U.S. skater to win three consecutive World Championships since 1984 Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton.

He attends Yale University.

In addition to being a star athlete, Nathan is a hardworking student who majors in data science and statistics at the prestigious school. He reportedly took a leave of absence to train and compete at the upcoming Beijing Olympics but plans on returning in the fall of this year. He’s also expressed interest in attending medical school.

“My dad has an MD and my sister was in med school, premed as well. It’s just kind of something that’s running through my family and I think it’s something that I picked up on,” he said in a 2017 Q&A with the International Skating Union.

Some of his skating inspirations include Kristi Yamaguchi & Michelle Kwan.

As a fellow Asian American skater, Nathan looked up to the female champions growing up. “Growing up in Salt Lake City, where most of my classmates and fellow athletes were predominately white, you don’t see that reflection of yourself as easily,” he told Yale News in Oct. “I see myself in these athletes and I see how capable they are and how talented they are. If they can do it, hopefully I can do the same thing too. Being able to see a face like yours helps a lot as an athlete.”