Suni Lee Admits She Disguises Herself At College After Olympics Gold Win: ‘I Don’t Love The Spotlight’

Suni Lee may have taken home the gold at the Tokyo Olympics for the all-around women’s gymnastics competition, but at school, she’s much more of a homebody. While speaking about her partnership with Invisalign, Suni, 19, opened up about wearing a “disguise” at her college, Auburn University in Alabama, after the Olympics in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

While her Olympic appearance made Suni a household name, she admitted that she does try to keep a low profile at school, even if she’s working on putting herself out there more. “If you know me, you know I’m a pretty shy person. I don’t love the spotlight, so it’s been a balance between pushing myself out of my comfort zone to take advantage of the opportunities I have been afforded since the Olympics and wanting to be the homebody I am. I’m going to out myself right now, but 90 percent of the time, I like to dress in a disguise at Auburn!” she told HL with a laugh.

Even though she likes to wear disguises, Suni did say that she’s “excited” to head back to school after a busy summer and shared what she’s looking forward to the most. “I love the fact that I can also be a regular (well, as close to regular as possible) college kid!” she explained. “Competing with my teammates every Friday night is the biggest adrenaline rush and cheering them on is so special. I’m so fortunate that I can participate in college athletics, unlike so many Olympic athletes that came before me. I want to make the most of this opportunity that I have been given.”

Besides being excited for the upcoming school year, Suni also revealed how happy she is with Invisalign and why she’s passionate about her partnership with the clear aligner. “Invisalign makes me feel confident. It makes me unafraid to smile. And when you smile, you’re happy, right? Anything that makes me smile, I want to do more of these days. That’s a beauty trend I can get behind,” she said.

Aside from her gold medal win, Suni also took home silver and bronze awards during the Tokyo Olympics in Summer 2021. Her team won the silver, and she won bronze in the uneven bars competition. After her Olympic wins, she also competed on Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars and finished in fifth place.