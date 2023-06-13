Grimes Debuts Massive ‘Alien Scar’ Chest Tattoo After Inking Her Entire Leg: Photos

Grimes got some wild new tattoos that she showed off on her Instagram on June 10. The singer, 35, debuted a new scar-like tattoo on her chest, which she described as an “alien scar.” The intricate tattoo was inked on Grimes’ collarbone and was written out in futuristic letters. Grimes credited her tattoo artist Zhenja with adding the design to her body, which is already filled with so many tattoos.

In the photo of her chest tattoo, Grimes had on a ton of makeup to make her look alien-like. The makeup she had on included pink blush on her cheeks and eyelid and bright red lipstick. The “Genesis” singer had a chipped tooth in the photo, as well. It’s unclear if her tooth is actually chipped or if that was just for show for her unique look.

Grimes also debuted a gigantic tattoo in a second Instagram post. She got a wild red design added to one of her legs. In her caption, Grimes mentioned her new music, before noting that she’s “stoked” about the tattoo, which was done by a different tattoo artist than the person who did her chest ink. “Got a bunch of amazing pics of it yesterday. I am marveling at this masterpiece on my leg,” she said.

Grimes previously started the process to “have a full alien body” back in 2021, when she got white lines inked on her back. According to Page Six, Grimes has other alien tattoos like a crescent moon on her thumb and a symbol for the planet Jupiter on her finger. She told Teen Vogue way back in 2016 that she decides “10 minutes before I’m getting a tattoo what it’s going to be.”

In addition to being an avid tattoo collector, Grimes is a proud mother to her two children that she shares with her ex, Elon Musk, 51. She gave birth to their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y, in March 2022. Shortly after, the singer and the Tesla founder — who welcomed their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020 — broke up. Grimes announced the split on Twitter, and said that Elon is still her “best friend and the love of my life”, even though they’re no longer together.