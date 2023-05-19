HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2023: Luxury Picks Worth Splurging On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

The final category of the 2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards is finally here – luxury picks – and we saved the best category for last. From skincare to hair tools, fragrances, and more – we rounded up all of the best products that are worth splurging on.

When it comes to beauty products, there are so many on the market that it may seem daunting to spend so much money on one thing. However, after trying out tons of different products across all categories, our picks in the luxury space are truly worth the money as they deliver incredible results that are unparalleled. You can see and shop all of the lux winners below, plus you can see all 50 of the winners in all categories when you scroll through the gallery above.

BEST FRAGRANCE – Armani Beauty My Way Parfum

After testing tons of fragrances, this Armani fragrance took the cake. The floral perfume has delicious citrusy notes of Bergamot Oil, Orange Blossom, Tuberose Heart Absolute, Iris Pallida from France, Cedarwood, and a Vanilla Bourbon Infusion that work together to deliver a fabulous scent. $142, giorgioarmanibeauty.com

BEST EYE MASK – RéVive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask

If you want a truly luxurious spa experience in the comfort of your own home, look no further than this RéVive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask that wraps around your entire eye area to help de-puff the skin. $28, reviveskincare.com

BEST MOISTURIZER – M-61 PowerGlow Pro+ Niacinamide+Neuropeptide Cream

This moisturizer is incredible for many different reasons. It’s made with anti-aging niacinamide while neuropeptide helps to firm skin and the glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acid work to resurface skin. $88, bluemercury.com

BEST EYESHADOW PALETTE – Lune+Aster Kaleidoscopic Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

The perfect eyeshadow palette doesn’t exi… Yes it does & it is this one by Lune+Aster because it has all the nude shades you need to achieve a perfect eye makeup look whether it’s for the day or the night – it can help you achieve countless looks. $68, bluemercury.com

BEST BLUSH – Gucci Blush de Beauté

This Gucci blush is not only the cutest compact we’ve ever seen, but it is a fabulous blush that glides on the skin seamlessly thanks to the shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and black rose oil infused formula. $49, sephora.com

BEST STRAIGHTENER – ghd Duet Style

Now you can cut your hairstyling time in half thanks to this ghd Duet Style. The tool allows you to dry and style hair at the same time without causing all the damage of using a hot iron on wet hair. $399, ghdhair.com

BEST DEODORANT – Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Aluminum-Free Deodorant

This Donna Karan deodorant went viral on TikTok because of its smell and formula as it is aluminum-free. Now we get the hype because after using it, we are completely hooked. $32, nordstrom.com

BEST HAIR DRYER – Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer

This hair dryer is worth every penny because it instantly gives you shinier & smoother hair without the damage that regular dryers cause & it has three features: a styling concentrator, diffuser, and gentle air attachment. Even better, Zuvi uses 60% less energy than a standard dryer, while providing the same, amazing results. $349, zuvilife.com

BEST BODY LOTION – SkinMedica Firm and Tone Lotion for Body

This luxurious targeted treatment is dermatologist-tested & is formulated to prevent and treat visible signs of body skin aging, giving you a more toned look. $165, skinmedica.com