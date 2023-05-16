If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

The 2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards are officially back and better than ever. This year’s awards include products ranging from all different beauty categories including makeup, skincare, haircare, and so much more.

Included in this year’s awards are products that launched in both 2022 and 2023 and after diligent reviews of products, we have created a master list of what we believe are the best of the best in beauty.

Some of our favorite winners this year include the Billie Moonbeam Razor Starter Kit which is a glow-in-the-dark razor that not only looks super cool but also works just as well. The starter pack includes a razor handle, two blades, and a magnetic holder to keep your razor out of the shower puddle.

Another favorite is the Urban Decay Quickie 24H Multi-Use Concealer because it’s available in 24 different shades, is waterproof, lightweight, gives you full coverage, and has a dual-ended applicator that makes it easy to apply the concealer smoothly.

More HollywoodLife Beauty Awards The 2023 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards: See The 50 Award-Winning Products

The Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer also made our list because it has three features: a styling concentrator, a diffuser, and a gentle air attachment, and the dryer uses 60% less energy than a standard dryer while providing the same, amazing results.

We also loved the TikTok famous Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Aluminum-Free Deodorant and had to try it out for ourselves, and it did not disappoint because it smells delicious and has an aluminum-free formula.

There were so many incredible contenders this year which made it extremely hard to pick a list of winners, however, we are confident in our picks and we think you will be very happy with our final list. To see all of the winners, you can click and shop through the gallery above.