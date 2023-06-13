Goldie Hawn, 77, Rocks Black Swimsuit As She Vacations With Kurt Russell In Greece: Photos

Goldie Hawn, 77, and Kurt Russell, 72, are living their best lives on a trip to Greece. The lovebirds were photographed soaking up the sun while taking a speedboat out on the water with some friends on June 12. Goldie wore a black swimsuit with a long red scarf around her neck, showing off her glowing and tanned skin from recent time outside. Her look was complete with sunglasses, as well. Meanwhile, Kurt went shirtless in his swimsuit as they sped across the water.

Earlier this year, Goldie and Kurt celebrated more 40 years together. Although they’ve never gotten married, they’ve remained a strong, powerful Hollywood duo throughout their relationship. Kurt and Goldie continued to defend their decision not to walk down the aisle in a March 2023 interview with Variety. Kurt explained that they simply never cared to put a title on their relationship, and neither did their children (Goldie had two kids before getting together with Kurt, and he had one son. They went on to have a son, Wyatt, together, as well).

“A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage,” Goldie explained in a separate 2015 interview with Porter magazine. “It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work. If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key.”

The two met while filming The One And Only Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966. However, it wasn’t until they teamed up again to film Swing Shift in 1983 that they took their romance off screen. Part of what makes their relationship work so well, though, is how low-key they both are. “Kurt and I are very similar,” Goldie admitted in the Variety interview. “He doesn’t consider himself a movie star. Nor do I. Neither one of us walks around thinking about that stuff.”