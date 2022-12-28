Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.

Although Wyatt certainly takes after his father’s physical appearance, their ski outfits were complete opposites. The Christmas Chronicles star opted for an all-black ensemble, from the goggles on his head to his boots. Wyatt, on the other hand, wore muted orange pants and a helmet paired with a navy-blue jacket with red trim.

In other photographs from their ski trip, Wyatt and Kurt smiled and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying their father-son time. Wyatt is a father himself, welcoming his first child with his wife Meredith Hagner in March 2021. “It’s incredible,” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star told Entertainment Tonight about becoming a father to his son, Buddy. “It’s everything you didn’t know it was going to be. I think everything you hope it’s gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened].”

Wyatt’s time in Aspen with his father came at the same his older sister Kate is enjoying their parents’ famous Aspen residence as well. On Wednesday, Kate, 43, shared a glimpse of her vacation in Aspen by posting a picture of her and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa on a walk over snow-covered ground. She also shared a photo of her outfit of the day, which consisted of a multi-colored, patterned skirt, a blue sweater, and a fur hat.

The family trip comes amid a wave of criticism of actors who had help getting their careers off the ground because their parents or other relatives were successful in the industry. A list of these folks, dubbed “Nepo Babies”, was published by Vulture in mid-December, and included Kate as an example. Discussing the viral topic, Kate said it didn’t bother her. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood,” she told the Independent on Dec. 24. “People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

She added, “I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!”