Emma Roberts Rocks Green Bikini & Platform Heels In Sexy New Photo

Emma Roberts, 32, looked amazing in her latest Instagram photo. The actress posed while standing in an outdoor area full of grass as she rocked a green bikini and white strappy platform sandals. She also had her long hair down and added a blue baseball cap to the look as a gorgeous scenery of mountains and palm trees could be seen behind her.

“candy crush 🍬 🍏,” the former Scream Queens star captioned the snapshot. It didn’t take long for her fans to comment once it went public, and they loved it. “Beautiful Sunshine Queen!” one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, “Emma, green is your color.” A third called her “so pretty” and a fourth complimented the swimsuit. Others left green hearts to signify their love of the fashion choice.

Before Emma wowed with her latest photo, she made headlines for filming scenes with new American Horror Story costar, Kim Kardashian. The blonde star is set to appear in season 12 with the reality star and a video was taken of them playing their roles on a rooftop in New York City in May. The clip made its way online and in it, Emma could be seen wearing an all black suit as she walked side by side with the SKIMS creator before they eventually sat down on an outdoor white couch to talk.

When Emma’s not getting attention for her swimsuits or acting work, she’s doing so for her family life. Although the doting mother is pretty private about her personal days, a glimpse of her son Rhodes was seen through her mom Kelly Cunningham‘s Instagram page in Feb. The two-year-old looked adorable as he posed outside while standing on a bunch of leaves on the ground, in a photo that the proud grandmother posted. He wore a gray sweater, jeans, and black sneakers as her blond hair was on full display. “Little man is growing up!” Kelly captioned the post.

Just four days ago, Kelly also posted a photo of Rhodes traveling with her. He was sitting on the top of a windowsill at what looked like an airport and looked out the window at some planes as he held a stuffed animal toy. “On the road again!!! My Best travel buddy!🥰🤩✈️,” she wrote alongside it.