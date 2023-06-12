Olivia Thirlby Seen For The 1st Time Since Elliot Page Claimed They Had Sex On ‘Juno’ Set

Olivia Thirlby, 36, was spotted for the first time since she made headlines when her former co-star Elliot Page, 36, claimed they had sex “all the time” while filming their 2007 film, Juno. The actress was wearing a warm casual outfit that included a dark green button-down top under a long black coat, black denim jeans, and brown boots. She had her long hair down and carried a dark brown purse over one shoulder as she held a banana and her phone in one hand.

Olivia’s latest outing comes after Elliot, who came out as transgender in 2020, revealed intimate details about an alleged sexual relationship he had with her, in his new memoir Pageboy. “The chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in,” he wrote about the connection he felt with her while making Juno. He went on to explain that after they realized they were attracted to each other, they became physical and tried to keep it under the radar.

“I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful,” he explained. “We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

In Juno, Elliot played the main character of the same name while Olivia played the character’s best friend. The actor went on to write that he thought his co-star was “older, capable, and centered,” even though they were the same age, and their physical intimacy happened in all kinds of different places, including “her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant …”

Olivia has yet to respond to the comments Elliot made, but she is now married to Jacques Pienaar. They said “I do” in 2014 and she came out as bisexual two years before that. “Loving people is a necessary part of being human, and it is very difficult to love people in secret,” she told Brooklyn Magazine. “And I am not one hundred percent straight.”