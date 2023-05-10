Elliot Page Shares New Shirtless Photo To Celebrate The ‘Joy I Feel In My Body’

Elliot Page, 36, is embracing his body and gender. The actor took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself along with a caption about the “joy” he feels in his “body.” He also admitted to previously struggling with remaining confident in his own skin.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T,” the caption began. “It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now. I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy.”

Once he shared the inspirational post, his fans didn’t hesitate to respond with positive and supportive comments. “I will never understand how anyone could be upset about you living a joyful life,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “So grateful to witness this new and free expression of you!” A third added, “Omgg you look so good!” and a fourth wrote, “You’re the hottest thing on Earth.”

Elliot’s latest eye-catching photo comes over two years after he first came out as transgender. He shared a lengthy and emotional letter to his fans that explained his situation and how glad he was “to arrive” at the brave place he was at. Since then, the Juno star, who was formerly known as Ellen Page, has become one of the most inspirational transgender celebs in Hollywood and often shares moments in his journey.

He shared his first shirtless photo, after surgery, in May 2021. He was standing in front of a pool outside, in the snapshot, and was wearing red shorts, a baseball cap and sunglasses. He flashed a big smile and appeared relaxed and thrilled to be living a life he could be proud of. “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful,” he wrote in the caption.