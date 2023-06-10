Angelina Pivarnick’s Ex-Husband Chris Larangeira Breaks Silence On Her Engagement

The 'Jersey Shore' star's former spouse shared a lengthy message that addressed rumors that he's 'bitter' about his ex-wife's romantic status.

Angelina Pivarnick‘s ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, reacted to her engagement to Vinny Tortorella in a recent Instagram story. The former spouse of the 36-year-old Jersey Shore star also addressed rumors that he’s “bitter” about her new romance news, which was announced in Apr. “Just to clarify for those that say I’m bitter or hate Angelina. That is the furthest from the truth,” Chris wrote in the message on Thursday.

“You CAN NOT have resentment if you truly want to heal and better yourself,” he continued. “I may joke around at times and all but the truth is I’m very happy for Angelina and her new fiancé. He seems like a great guy and I’ve spoken to her a lot in recent times and I always tell her how happy I am for her and wish her nothing but the best.”

Chris concluded his message with words about the fragility of life. “Life is too short to live with anger and have hate in your heart. Love everyone and love each day you’re alive. God bless you all,” he added.

Chris’ reaction to Angelina and Vinny’s engagement comes after he’s been posting about his healing journey since his split from his former wife. In one video that showed him sitting along in a car, he made a joke by writing a caption that read, “This single life is really starting to get boring. I’m ready to start getting yelled at again.”

The ex-lovebirds were married from 2019 until 2022 before Angelina accepted Vinny’s proposal in Nov. 2022. The new couple, who made their red carpet debut in Feb.,  kept their engagement private until Apr., when they revealed it on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something,” Vinny, a model said during his proposal on the show. “Love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me.” She enthusiastically replied with, “100 times over. Yes, babe!”

