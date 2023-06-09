Chloe Fineman Hilariously Nails Impression Of Lily-Rose Depp On ‘The Idol’ & The Show’s Stars Are Shook

Chloe Fineman just upstaged her Drew Barrymore impression with a flawless impersonation of The Idol star Lily-Rose Depp. Johnny Depp‘s 24-year-old daughter plays a young pop star named Jocelyn in the new HBO series, and Chloe, 34, reenacted some of Lily-Rose’s most memorable moments from the premiere episode in an Instagram video on June 8. Chloe spoofed Jocelyn by having a cigarette in her hand and talking about Tedros, played by The Weeknd in the series. “He was dressed in a bat cape, but I think he’s gonna, like, change my career,” Chloe said in the hilarious footage.

The Saturday Night Live star also poked fun at the final scene from the first episode where The Weeknd, 33, covers Lily-Rose’s face with a red robe. But Chloe added her own twist to the disturbing sexual scene, by belting out songs like Cher‘s “Believe” and Natasha Bedingfield‘s “Pocket Full of Sunshine.” Chloe couldn’t help herself from laughing briefly while her face was covered by the robe. She also changed into Lily’s black outfit from the premiere and busted out a few dance moves.

Chloe’s impersonation caught the attention of both Lily-Rose and The Weeknd, who reacted to the spoof on social media. Lily-Rose commented on Chloe’s video, writing, “I’m loling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ….. and ur makeup looks bomb. And The Weeknd shared Chloe’s video on Twitter and wrote out three crying emojis. Both stars seem so shook by Chloe’s brilliant impression — and we love it!

The Idol premiered June 4 and was filled with so many wild and sexual moments in the first episode alone. The series, created by The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, stars Lily-Rose as a young rising pop star, who becomes infatuated with a cult leader named Tedros (The Weeknd). The show also stars Dan Levy, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Jennie Kim, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria, Rachel Sennott, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

HBO’s new series is controversial because of the alleged behind-the-scenes drama that went on during filming. However, Lily-Rose pushed back against the rumors when the show premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and said, “It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see mean, false things said about someone you care about.” Lily-Rose also said the allegations about the show “wasn’t reflective at all of my experience.”