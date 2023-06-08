GG Gharachedaghi Reveals 28 Lb. Weight Loss From Ozempic: ‘More’ Than I ‘Anticipated’

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi revealed she’s tweaking her Ozempic regimen after losing more weight than she expected. The Shahs of Sunset star, 41, made the announcement via her Instagram on June 8, where she showed off her eye-popping results after starting her health journey in March at a weight of 138 lbs. “On April 30, I got on the scale and I saw 111 lbs. and that’s when I knew, it’s time to cut back,” she explained. “That’s when I started cutting down on units and going backwards and backwards until finally now, I’m just on maintenance.”

GG is the latest star to jump on the weight loss train sponsored by Ozempic, the brand name for semaglutide and tirzepatide. The drug, which mimics a crucial digestive hormone to suppress appetite, per the Mayo Clinic, has quickly gained favor in Hollywood as a weight loss alternative. “When I started semaglutide shots, I was 138 lbs. Now, I’m about 110 lbs,” GG explained in the Instagram clip. “As you can see, I’ve lost a little more weight than I was anticipating to lose.”

“Will I come off of it? Maybe. Will I gain it all back? Maybe. But for now, I’m enjoying the way I look. I’m enjoying what it’s doing for me,” she continued. “I encourage it to anybody who’s having a hard time losing weight and wants the ‘easy route.’ Summer’s around the corner. I’m not trying to stress that being skinny is what you should do but truth is, some of y’all want to do it.”

In the lengthy video, GG also revealed her experience with the side effects from Ozempic, which are often characterized by the deflation of areas in the face or butt after taking the shots. The reality star said she has not personally dealt with “Ozempic face” or “Ozempic butt.” She explained, “Anytime anybody loses a lot of weight really fast, the skin just kinda droops down a little. It’s a fact. For some people it’s worse, some people it’s not.”

“As you can see, it did not affect my face,” GG continued. “Yes, I do get fillers and Botox and all that but I haven’t gotten anything recently.” She then showed off her sense of humor by saying she “never had an ass” to begin with, so the medication would not be able to make her butt “sag or disappear more than it already was.”

At the end of the video, GG has a “heart-to-heart” moment where addresses how the current Ozempic trend may not be for everyone. “Is losing weight and being skinny the ideal goal for everybody? Is it societal pressure, social media pressure? Yes, yes, yes,” she said. “I don’t want to put pressure out there that you should be skinny, but if you want to be, this could help.”

GG also apologized to the online critics who are upset about her promoting a weight loss drug, but added that she feels she has to “keep it real” with her fans. She then added a final endorsement, signing off by saying, “I am feeling a little bit better about myself now that I’ve shed all that weight off and I’m ready to go into a MILF summer.”