Kendall Jenner Channels Kylie With Fuller Lips In Glowing New Videos

Kendall Jenner is taking a page out of her younger sister, Kylie’s book, and she proved that when she posted sultry videos of herself showing off much fuller lips. The 27-year-old posted up-close videos of herself in the car and her big lips were painted a dark brown matte hue that showed off an obviously larger pout.

Kendall has been progressively getting larger lips but her latest pout looks just like Kylie’s infamous lips. Kylie has admitted in the past that she got lip fillers, although she did say she started getting less filler for a more natural look. Kendall looked just like her sister as she gave the camera kissy faces with her new lips while her hair was pulled back in a bun with a few pieces left out in front to frame her face.

Despite Kendall’s new lips, the supermodel still looks stunning and she’s been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately. Just the other day she posted a seriously sexy video of herself wearing a David Koma Fall 2023 Flower-Embellished Tulle Mini Dress that was completely sheer on the chest except for two red flowers covering her nipples. She accessorized her look with a pair of Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 Pumps and a David Koma Fall 2023 Red Skinny Scarf.

Aside from this look, another one of our recent favorites was her Tropic of C bikini featuring Praia Bottoms in Indigo Terry with a matching Equator Top in Indigo Terry. On top of her bikini, she rocked a sheer black Ami Paris Fall 2023 Maxi Dress and styled her look with The Row Beach Flip Flops, Gentle Monster Tambu 01 Sunglasses, and a Bottega Veneta Arco Basket Bag.