Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Take Their Kids Out For Some Frozen Yogurt During Cute Family Outing: Photos

Macaulay Culkin, 42, and Brenda Song, 35, were photographed spending time with their kids, Dakota, 2, and their five-month-old, who is reportedly named Carson, during an outing this week. The proud parents took their brood to get some frozen yogurt as they donned casual outfits. Macaulay wore a red and gray plaid opened shirt over a tan graphic T-shirt, gray shorts, black and white sneakers, a black backwards hat, and sunglasses while Brenda wore a white ringer tee with wide leg jeans and sunglasses. Their kids wore T-shirts, pants, and matching blue and white hats.

Before they went on their latest outing, Macaulay and Brenda made headlines for being spotted out for the first time since having their second child back in March. They were walking outside in Los Angeles, CA and Brenda was holding Dakota as they made their way inside a vehicle. They wore warm clothing, including a long black coat for Brenda and a gray sweater for Macaulay, and appeared content.

A few weeks later, the family was also seen going to see the Easter bunny together. Macaulay and Dakota rocked matching mohawk hairstyles and looked adorable. The proud dad was pushing their new baby in a stroller while dressed to impress in a button-down top with a tie and pants. Brenda held their oldest close while sporting an all black outfit.

Macaulay and Brenda are known for being pretty private about their personal lives, so whenever they’re seen out in public, it gets a lot of attention. The lovebirds first started dating in 2018 and reportedly got engaged in early 2022. Brenda called the relationship “great,” in an interview with US Weekly shortly after their romance was reported. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy,” she said at the time.

Macaulay also spoke a little about their romance and revealed that they were planning a family, in a 2020 interview with Esquire. “We practice a lot,” he told the outlet about trying to have kids. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady walks in the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”