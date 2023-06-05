Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Graduates Middle School & She’s ‘Sooo Proud’: Sweet Photos

Jennifer Hudson, 41, couldn’t be prouder of her 13-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr., who just graduated from middle school. The talk show host shared photos from David’s graduation on Instagram June 4, alongside a sweet message to her only child. “It’s official !!! My baby is a high schooler now !” Jennifer wrote. “We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you DOJ ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations!”

Jennifer happily posed with her son in a number of the graduation photos. The EGOT winner wore a colorful floral dress, while David wore his blue cap and gown. In more photos, Jennifer put on David’s graduation outfit and proudly held up cardboard signs of her son’s face. Other members of Jennifer’s family popped up in the pictures from the graduation.

The Dreamgirls star shared another post from the graduation with a photo of the singer embracing the teenager, with the caption, “My baby Graduated , Yal !!!!!! DOJ!!!!!!! #classof2023#proudmom.” Some of Jennifer’s famous friends like Viola Davis, Tamar Braxton, and Evelyn Braxton commented on the first post to congratulate David on his big accomplishment.

Jennifer shares her son with her former fiancé, wrestler David Otunga, 43. Last August, Jennifer took to Instagram to wish her son a happy 13th birthday. She included photos of David looking taller than his famous mom in the birthday tribute that was shared to her millions of followers. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” Jennifer wrote in the tribute from last summer. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13,” she added.

It’s hard to believe that David is going to high school now. After all, it feels like yesterday that Jennifer gave birth to her son! “I love being nurturing and caring because I love to see other people happy,” the American Idol alum told PEOPLE just after David’s birth in 2009. “Who better to devote my time to than my own child?”