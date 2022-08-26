Jennifer Hudson Celebrates EGOT Status In Photo With All Her Awards

Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner at the 2022 Tony Awards on June 12 when A Strange Loop won Best Musical — a show that she produced. Now, the actress and singer, 40, is showing off her Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony in a Twitter and Instagram picture. “Look what arrived yal !!” she wrote on Aug. 26 alongside a photo of herself smiling wide while holding her brand new Tony. Jennifer stood next to a grand piano, which her other three awards were placed on so they, too, could be seen. Jennifer’s grateful grin lit up the snapshot and she looked gorgeous in a long, button-down, ribbed purple dress. Her long hair was tied back in a ponytail and she accessorized with two gold necklaces.

After reaching EGOT status, Jennifer shared her raw reaction in an Instagram video taken the night of the Tonys. “As I said when I won the Oscar, look what God can do,” she said in a private room, holding up a champagne flute. “Well, He done did it again!” she stated with a humble elegance about her before clinking her glass with others.

In the caption of the video, she further expressed her gratitude. “Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground,” she wrote. “What an honor ! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar , look what God can do. Well He did it again !”

Jennifer is one of only 17 people who have won all four prestigious awards. Some of the other recipients include Audrey Hepburn, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Whoopi Goldberg. She is the second Black woman to achieve the honor and the second youngest person to reach EGOT status. John holds the record as the youngest artist to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, having received all four by age 39.

Jennifer began her journey to EGOT status in 2007 at the Academy Awards, when she took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dreamgirls. It is her first and only nomination and win so far. In 2009, she earned her first Grammy for Best R&B Album for her album, Jennifer Hudson. She picked up a second Grammy in 2017 for The Color Purple, which won Best Musical Theater Album. Jennifer then scored her Emmy Award in 2021 for Baba Yaga, which she produced. The virtual reality film experience won Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program at the Daytime Emmys.