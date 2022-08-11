Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”

Among the treasures she shared was the final photo — a pic in which she stood back-to-back with her son and actually looked a bit shorter than him! Jennifer shares her only child with former fiancé, wrestler David Otunga. Other pics showed the EGOT winner‘s family and friends rocking black and red shirts emblazoned with “DOJ13” on them.

One clip showed David standing in front of an impressive red “DOJ” cake with candles lit and family singing what Jennifer called their “special family version” of “Happy Birthday To You.” JHud’s famous friends were delighted with the joyous collection of memories, and took to the comments section with well-wishes for the newly minted teen.

“Happy bday young man,” wrote Marlon Wayans. “Happy Birthday David!!” commented The Fifth Element star Milla Jovovich. “So happy we got to meet and I hope you have an amazing day!”

And Jennifer’s fans released a flood of sincerely happy messages for her boy. “Happy birthday to your fine young man!!!” commented one follower. “I wish him health, joy and happiness!!!” “He getting up there !!” observed a fan, while another wrote, “STYLISH TRENDY CLASSY SNAZZY.”

The years have certainly passed quickly — we can hardly believe it’s been 13 years since David was born! “I love being nurturing and caring because I love to see other people happy,” Jennifer told PEOPLE magazine just after David’s birth in 2009. “Who better to devote my time to than my own child?”