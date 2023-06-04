Jaden Smith Hilariously Tries To Grab Sister Willow’s Bag After Night Out In West Hollywood: Photos

The siblings were leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel when they were being silly with each other.

Jaden Smith, 24, and his sister Willow Smith, 22, made quite an impression when sharing a funny moment with each other this week. The former hilariously tried to grab the latter’s purse as they walked outside of Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA and it caused them both to share a laugh that was captured in various photos. At one point, Willow was also seen standing next to a vehicle while placing her purse on the floor and showing off a surprised and amused look.

During the outing, Jaden wore a black hoodie, black shorts, and black boots. Willow wore a yell ow sleeveless graphic tee, olive green pants, and black socks with black Converse sneakers. She also had braids in her hair.

Jaden and Willow’s entertaining outing comes a month after Willow performed a memorable set at Coachella. Her dad, Will Smith, shared an Instagram video that showed him smiling as he pointed the camera towards his youngest child performing her hit songs on the big stage. “WILLOWCHELLA!!” he captioned the epic clip.

During the performance, Jaden joined Willow on stage to help her sing “Summertime in Paris.” He also shared some sweet words about her during the appearance. “It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this,” he said, referencing her time on stage. “I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you’re changing with the music that you’re making.”

Jaden also made headlines with a video he shared earlier this year. In the clip, he was breaking down and crying and explained his emotions in the caption of the post.  “I Love My Fans I Love Our Journeys This Family is Our Fortress. I Should write something about emotions and how they’re okay or whatever but honestly I just found this video in my phone,” he wrote. His song, “Cabin Fever from the Hill,” which is from the 2021 CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition album, played in the background.

 

