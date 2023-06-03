Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael’s 26th Birthday As He Thanks Them ‘For Life’

Kelly Ripa, 52, and Mark Consuelos, 52, recently celebrated their son Michael Consuelos‘ 26th birthday by sharing photos and heartfelt messages on Instagram. The co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark expressed gratitude for their oldest child and wished him a “Happy Birthday,” in their messages as they added throwback memories. Their posts also prompted fans to also celebrate Michael’s special day.
“26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin it ever since! Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you,” Kelly wrote along with party emojis. She also shared a slideshow of various photos with Michael through the years. One showed her holding him as a baby and another showed him with his grandparents, and it didn’t take long for Michael to respond with, “Thanks for life, mom!❤️.”
“Happy 26th Birthday @michael.consuelos…we love you Michael!!!” Mark wrote in his post. He included a black and white photo of Michael as a little boy. It showed off the lookalike features he has of his dad.
Michael’s birthday comes after he impressively graduated from New York University. He’s also stepped into the spotlight as an actor and has appeared in various series such as The Goldbergs and Riverdale. He was also recognized in People‘s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue and was interviewed about his famous parents and their success.
“I’ve heard a lot of the stories growing up and it’s really cool to see all that hard work come to fruition for her,” Michael told the outlet about Kelly and the recent release of her memoir, Live Wire. “I’m really proud of her.”
The talented young star, who has two younger siblings, including sister Lola, 21, and brother Joaquin, 20, also opened up about his parents talking about his life on their talk show. “It’s all normal to me,” he said. “Things are less severe when you’re an adult and things that bothered you when you were a kid don’t really bother you anymore. What they do, that’s their business. I don’t mind it. I guess I’m used to it at this point.”
Michael also said his dad’s muscular physique motivates him to stay in shape as well. “That’s motivation,” he shared. “When I work out with my dad and brother, because they’re both really strong, it’s a motivation for me. I’m playing catch up a little bit.”