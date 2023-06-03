Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael’s 26th Birthday As He Thanks Them ‘For Life’

Kelly Ripa, 52, and Mark Consuelos, 52, recently celebrated their son Michael Consuelos‘ 26th birthday by sharing photos and heartfelt messages on Instagram. The co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark expressed gratitude for their oldest child and wished him a “Happy Birthday,” in their messages as they added throwback memories. Their posts also prompted fans to also celebrate Michael’s special day.

“26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin it ever since! Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you,” Kelly wrote along with party emojis. She also shared a slideshow of various photos with Michael through the years. One showed her holding him as a baby and another showed him with his grandparents, and it didn’t take long for Michael to respond with, “Thanks for life, mom!❤️.”