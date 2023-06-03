Jennifer Aniston Glows In Makeup Free Photos As She Snuggles Late Dog Dolly

Jennifer Aniston, 54, paid tribute to her beloved late dog Dolly on Saturday. The actress took to Instagram to share two makeup-free photos of herself snuggling the adorable white pooch as well as a touching video of wind chimes hanging and making noise outside. “In memory of Dolly” could be seen on the center triangle section that held the chimes together.

In the two cute snapshots, the beauty wore a blue tank top and had her hair down. She was showing off a slight smile as she held the sweet pet close. She also wore gold dangling earrings. “Dolly forever ❤️,” she lovingly captioned the post.

Once it was published, it didn’t take long for her fans to share comments of condolences and support. “So sorry for your loss. I love the wind chime idea. Every time you hear it, you’ll think of her,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “I’m so sorry for your loss.. your beautiful dolly has her wings and will always watch over you. Sending hugs❤️.” Others left just heart emojis to signify their love.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has shared an emotional post about pet loss. The dog-lover has had many animals over the years and she also shared a tribute to her dog Dolly, whom she shared with ex Justin Theroux, after her passing in 2019. They both shared photos of the heartbreaking yet beautiful moment they were by Dolly’s side as she passed underneath the sunset.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” Justin captioned the sweet post. “🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest — Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog.”

In addition to Dolly, Jennifer has posted photos of her other precious dogs. One post showed two of them laying on a couch with her as she rocked a blue cozy robe. “Morning,” she captioned it along with an emoji face surrounded by hearts.