Tiffany Haddish’s Heeled Shoe Falls Off In Wardrobe Malfunction As She Heads To Dinner: Photos

Tiffany Haddish, 43, recently had a brief wardrobe malfunction when she went out to dinner in Hollywood. The Girls Trip star was arriving at the reopening of Warwick on May 31 when she lost her heeled shoe right in front of the paparazzi. Tiffany, who was wearing a gorgeous red dress, went half barefoot as she tried chasing after her shoe that was on the ground. It was such a relatable moment for anyone that’s worn heels on a night out.

Tiffany struggled with retrieving her shoe, as the paparazzi caught the whole situation up close and personal. Luckily, Hollywood manager Cade Hudson was there and helped Tiffany get her shoe back. The Like A Boss star was good as new, with both heeled shoes back on her feet, as she continued on with her fun night out.

Tiffany looked effortlessly gorgeous even during the wardrobe malfunction. She rocked a pair of silver hoop earrings and wore a black strapped purse around her body. She pulled her hair back for the summer night out. Lastly, Tiffany sported bright red lipstick that matched her dress. She brought her fashion A game that couldn’t be usurped by anything, even the missing shoe.

Tiffany has a lot to look forward to this summer, and it’s not just because of the warm weather. Her hit Apple TV+ comedy series The Afterparty is returning for season 2 on July 12. The show is a murder mystery where Tiffany plays a detective who takes no crap from anyone. The first season debuted in January 2022 and received positive reviews from critics. Tiffany’s co-stars Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao are both returning for season 2 with her. They’ll be joined by new faces like Paul Walter Hauser, Elizabeth Perkins, Poppy Liu, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, and Zach Woods.