Chelsea Houska Rocks Tiny Black Bikini With Shirtless Husband Cole DeBoer In Family Beach Photos

Chelsea Houska, 31, and her hunky hubby husband Cole DeBoer are just getting started on their latest vacation! In an adorable new photo carousel posted to Instagram on Thursday, June 1, the Teen Mom star was seen rocking a skin baring black bikini, showing off her flawless physique with a shirtless and super-fit Cole. Other pics showed the family in various states of vacation bliss on the beach and in the water. The final photo in the collection showed all four of their kids — Aubree, 12, whom Chelsea shares with ex Adam Lind, and Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1, all looking sunkissed while enjoying ice cream cones in various flavors.

“Day 1 ☀️🌴,” Chelsea captioned the pics. A slew of her 6.7 million fans on the platform flooded to the comments thread to react. “Omg cuteness overload,” enthused a fan, while another wrote, “Looks like a fantastic day 1.. so much FUN…” Others couldn’t help but noticed the mom of four’s fit figure. “Girl!!! You look soooo good!” commented a third, while a fourth wrote, “I love that you don’t edit you mom bod bc you look amazing.”

It’s no surprised the reality TV star looks so great — she’s shared her fitness journey over the years with fans. And in a 2020 interview, Cole shared with us how his dedicated wife helped him get in shape, as well. “I want to give her full credit for my diet, first off, because she already ate healthy and I was always like, ‘Give me all the kids’ food, I’ll eat the leftovers’,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his body transformation for the 75 Hard Challenge.

“She already had that under control,” he explained. “I’d follow her and ask her for advice on like, you know, ‘Should I eat this? What should I eat? What’s healthy?’. Then, also, with all the stuff we had to do everyday, she would either make time for me, watch the kids for a minute, let me finish my workout in the evening or take the kids somewhere so I can do this and that.”