Camila Cabello Rocks Taylor Swift Merch After Attending Eras Tour With Shawn Mendes: Photos

Camila Cabello, 26, is not just a friend of Taylor Swift, 33 — but also a huge fan! The former Fifth Harmony member was spotted wearing an oversized beige sweatshirt from Taylor’s Eras Tour as she left a New York City gym on Saturday, May 27 — just one day after attending the New Jersey show with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 24.

Camila kept her brunette locks in a casual ponytail and threw on a pair of sunglasses after the sweat session, carrying a large water bottle and tote from shoe brand Schutz’s Broadway store in the Big Apple. She was also spotted with two friends, one of whom also sported the same $75 sweatshirt that read “Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour” on the front alongside accompanying tiled artwork featuring photos of the GRAMMY winner over the years.

Camila and Shawn didn’t hold back on displaying PDA at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey as they watched the three hour concert amid reports that they’re back together. They were cozied up as Camila put her arms around the Canadian-born pop star’s neck, while other videos snapped by fans showed the pair laughing and smiling before the 44 song concert got underway. Shawn and Camila have been seen multiple times as of late, marking their first sightings since their 2021 split — very much seeming like their romance is back “on.”

Both Shawn and Camila have longstanding relationships with Taylor, with Camila serving as her opening act for 2018’s reputation tour. “Taylor has always been so kind and supportive and also goes out of her way to give you artist advice,” Cabello said back in 2021. “[She’s] really about making friendships and relationships the most important thing…She always answers my texts and she’s so busy. I don’t even answer texts because I’m just worse at it. It takes intention to be like, ‘Let me write all my friends back,” she also added to Bustle.

Like Camila, Shawn also previously opened for Taylor — hitting the road with her for 2015’s The 1989 World Tour.”The biggest thing I learned from her was that no amount of success can allow you to stop working hard,” he said after touring with her to Billboard. “She’s the best of the best doing stadiums, and she just worked her ass off 24/7. It was really cool seeing someone at that level, working as hard as I am,” he added.