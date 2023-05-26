Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Meet Up For Dinner In NYC After Getting Back Together

Date night in New York City! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen heading out to grab a bite on Thursday, May 25. The pair were spotted leaving to go get dinner about a month after they reunited at the Coachella Music Festival in April. Shawn, 24, and Camila, 26, both wore matching jeans and kept it casual as they enjoyed their date night.

Camila was heading out the door ahead of Shawn. The “Havana” singer sported a black t-shirt, along with a leather jacket. She also had a matching choker on, and carried a brown purse. Camila’s jeans were also bell-bottoms. Meanwhile, Shawn sported a light blue quarter-zip sweater as he walked behind Camila. The “Senorita” popstar rocked baggy, light blue jeans, almost matching his sweater.

The dinner date came after the couple was spotted out and about in New York City earlier in the week. The two singers were seen holding hands as they went for a coffee date. Before they went out for dinner that night, the two of them were seen in matching, all-black outfits with shorts, as they went for a stroll and some shopping through the Big Apple.

The NYC outing came just over a month after the pair were spotted kissing at Coachella, where they appeared to rekindle their romance after they split up after two years of dating back in November 2021. At the time, they released a joint statement revealing that they broke up. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

After the breakup, the two were seen occasionally speaking to each other, and it’s clear that they kept on good terms. The two of them ran into each other at Wango Tango where they both performed in June 2022. At the time, a source close revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the two of them kept their conversation light. “They are more like flirty best friends who have a lot of love and respect for each other,” the insider said.