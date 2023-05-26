Emma Stone Debuts Curtain Bangs In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Emma Stone switched up her hairstyle just in time for summer and she debuted curtain bangs at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection 2024 presentation held at Palazzo Borromeo in Isola Bella, Italy on May 24. The 34-year-old looked gorgeous when she had her short red hair down in a short bob with curtain bangs framing both sides of her face.

Emma’s hair was cut super short, ending at the nape of her neck while the ends were flipped up. She showed off new curtain bangs that ended at her ears and were swept to the sides of her face. She styled her look with a bright matte coral lip and a thick black cat-eye liner.

As for her outfit, Emma wore a sheer black two-piece set featuring a long-sleeve crochet button-down crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted midi skirt that was completely see-through and had a huge slit down the front. On the front of the skirt, was a plunging slit that showed off her long, toned legs. A pair of white leather heels and a leather purse tied her stylish look together.

The last time we saw Emma, she was rocking a completely different hairstyle at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. For the show, Emma had her hair pulled back into a bun while long fringe front bangs covered her entire forehead. She styled her hairdo with a fitted blue and red pinstripe suit featuring a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, a pair of matching straight-leg trousers, black and white pointed-toe pumps, and a black leather purse.