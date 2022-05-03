Emma Stone’s Met Gala Dress Was Her Never-Before-Seen Wedding After-Party Dress

Emma Stone always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. The 33-year-old actress wore a white V-neck Louis Vuitton dress with feather trim and the dress is actually the same dress she wore to the after-party of her wedding.

Emma’s sleeveless silk dress had a plunging V-neck with chiffon shoulder straps. The bottom half of the dress featured a feather-lined hem that was decorated with crystal and beaded embellishments. Vogue reported, “Emma Stone’s dress is in fact a special piece she wore to her wedding afterparty that has never been seen publicly before.”

Emma styled her frock with a pair of white square-toe pumps that were fastened with a chunky silver ankle strap. As for her glam, she parted her red hair in the middle and threw it back into a sleek updo bun. She added a sultry pearl smokey eye, major blush, and a glossy pink lip.

Emma married Saturday Night Live segment director, Dave McCary, in September 2020. The couple first met back in 2016 when Emma was on the show, and Dave actually directed one of her taped segments. The couple gave birth to their first child, a daughter, Louise Jean McCary, on March 13, 2021.

While their wedding ceremony was kept secret, we are just thankful we got to see at least one of her wedding dresses from her special day.