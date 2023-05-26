’90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Exclusive Preview: Scott Wants To Break Up With Lidia

Lidia is shocked to find out that her boyfriend Scott is about to end their romance over their Spanish/English language barrier. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 29 episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, the Dominican beauty and her American boyfriend find themselves stuck in a mess of miscommunication during a dinner date, leading Scott to become so “frustrated” that he asks a TLC translator for help with his Spanish.

“So I’m just frustrated at this point,” Scott says in a confessional. “I’m done using the translator app. I need to have somebody, a physical person to step in.” Then, at the restaurant, Scott asks Lidia and a translator to step to the side, where the translator explains to Lidia how Scott is upset that the pair cannot have a “real conversation.”

“I feel like when I was talking to you in Florida, maybe things were easy cuz we we’re having shorter conversations and then when we’re spending a lot of time together, we’re having longer conversations,” Scott explains via the translator. “And like it’s all with a translator [app] and the thing’s not working. I’m getting frustrated with the whole process.”

In a confessional, Lidia responds to Scott’s translated outburst. “When we talked — him speaking in English and me in Spanish — he told me he didn’t care about that part. Now he tells me that he can’t take it anymore, but I think Scott has very little patience.”

At the restaurant, Lidia goes into more detail about how she feels, telling the translator, “The attitude he has is very fast. He’s not putting in the time, I don’t think the language is the problem. Now he has a problem. Well, there’s a problem.” Ouch.

By the end of the clip, it sounds like Scott might be ready to end things with Lidia. “I think the language barrier is a huge f****** problem, I’m trying to be realistic,” he tells the translator. “But here’s the thing: I really care about her and I feel really horrible. And I feel like I came out here and I’ve invested a lot of time getting to know her and she’s a beautiful person and I feel bad, but I just don’t feel the chemistry.” Oof.

Check out Lidia’s response when the full episode airs on Monday, May 29. And catch the entire Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise as it continues every Monday at 8 p.m. on TLC.