’90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise’ Season 3: Meet The Cast & Find Out All The Latest Updates

The 90 Day Fiance franchise returns with the third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise and fans better buckle up for the most intense relationship drama yet! The series will follow one returning couple (and their jaw-dropping surprise) and five new couples as they navigate falling in love in a tropical setting and seeing if they can make it work in their everyday lives.

The locale may be pure paradise, but will their romances turn out to be anything like it? Let’s meet the cast to see if we can make some predictions, below!

Carlos & VaLentine

Carlos and VaLentine are the returning couple and, wow, do they have quite the drama! “I came here to Colombia to get married to the love of my life and it makes me feel [like] the impossible is about to happen,” VaLentine said in the trailer (above), before Carlos dropped a bomb: He explained that even though he identifies as gay (VaLentine identifies as a gay man), he is “actually bisexual.” A woman with whom Carlos has been involved was then discussed, as Valentine shouted, “You wanna ignore the emotional cheating?” Carlos then shouted back, “Nothing is going on!”

Ana & Matt

10 days after meeting on a dating app, Ana and Matt got engaged! Now they are ready to see where their romance will take them, even though some big wrenches might be thrown in the works: religious and cultural differences!

April & Valentine

April met her beau Valentine during a trip in the Dominican Republic and now things aren’t so honeymoon-ish as she recalled not being able to locate him for several days. “This mother****** disappeared for four, five days. I don’t understand what crazy turn my life has taken,” she said. A friend off camera can be heard asking April, “You’re a beautiful girl, why the hell you gotta go to a whole ‘nother [sic] damn country to meet someone?” Ouch, tune it to see what April’s answer is!

Juan & Jessica

“Everywhere I go to see Juan is in paradise, and now things are about to get really real!” Jessica explained in the teaser. She and Juan met two and a half years ago on a Caribbean cruise where Juan bartended and Jessica was vacationing. With Juan going back to work on a cruise, things might just get “really real.”

Lidia & Scott

The language barrier appears to be the biggest issue for Lidia and Scott, who have dated for a year online and are meeting in person for the first time! “We can’t communicate, we have to rely on a translator,” Scott explained in the teaser. Lidia’s daughter, however, came to her defense. “When you come here you know she cannot speak English,” the Dominican Republic native said, adding that Scott appeared to make her mother feel like “a clown.”

Jordan & Everton

The last couple on the list certainly had the most explosive moment in the trailer! Jordan and Everton, who have been in a long-distance relationship for almost 12 years, argue over some serious accusations. “You were taking money from me and you were giving it to another woman,” Jordan claimed in a car ride with Everton. “Small amounts, yes,” Everton admitted, as Jordan replied, “I’m not f****** doing this with you anymore.”

Tune in to see all the drama unfold on TLC’s hit reality show ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ when Season 3 begins Monday, April 17th at 8PM ET/PT.