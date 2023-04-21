’90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise’ Exclusive Preview: Lidia Reveals She Hasn’t Had Sex In 12 Years

Lidia spills the tea on her sex life, or lack thereof, a day before she is set to meet her boyfriend Scott in person for the first time. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 24 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, the 56-year-old Dominican beauty reveals she has not had sex since 2009 and is a bit concerned about what will happen in the bedroom when she and Scott finally hook up. “Something that makes me very worried is not knowing his size,” Lidia admitted with a smile. “That really is important to me because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

The brutal truth came during a NSFW soiree thrown for Lidia by her daughter, Nicole, who introduced her mom to Scott through an ex. “I want tonight to feel like a bachelorette party because Scott is coming tomorrow,” Nicole said in a confessional. “I want my mom to feel the fire in her life and in her body and in her heart.”

Lidia certainly looked like she was feeling the fire as her face lit up red with embarrassment at the party, as Nicole and friends lavished her with skimpy lingerie and racy gag gifts. The embarrassment didn’t stop there, however, as Lidia said, “I know Scott is arriving very hopeful because he wants to have sex. He wants to have lots of sex, but the last time I was intimate with a man I think it was 2009…. that is so embarrassing to say.”

The party kicked into gear when Lidia’s good friend and stylist, Joel, showed up with even more party favors, including a whip and a vegetable. “This is a cucumber so you can start training, start practicing,” he coyly explained, as all the ladies screamed with excitement.

Tune in to see what happens to Joel’s adult gifts and how Lidia deals with her bedroom drama when the full episode airs on Monday. And catch the whole Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise as it continues every Monday at 8 p.m. on TLC.