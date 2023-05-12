’90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Exclusive Preview: Jordan Confronts Everton About Affair

Everton had some explaining to do when Jordan received a voicemail from a woman claiming to be Everton’s other girlfriend on 90 Day Fiance:Love In Paradise! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 15 episode on TLC, Jordan confronts Everton, her long-distance boyfriend of 12 years, about an upsetting message left by an unidentified caller. “I got a voicemail from a woman who claimed she was dating Everton during Covid lockdown when I wasn’t able to travel to see him,” Jordan explains, as she hits the play button on the message in front of Everton.

“You know that man Everton, he’s a dog,” begins the mystery woman’s message. “You think he’s down here being faithful? Ha! He’s been right here f****** me and god knows who else.” As Everton appears surprised and Jordan continues to stare him down, the woman can be heard saying, “Don’t you feel pathetic? Any American woman who’ s hunting for a man in the islands is nothing but pathetic.” Ouch.

“Everton, why is there a woman on my phone calling me pathetic,” Jordan asks as soon as the voicemail ends, to which Everton replies, “Hey you know what, that b**** is crazy.” He doesn’t get off the hook that easy, however, as Jordan fires back, “You’re right and you’re the one that was f****** her!”

In a confessional, Everton admits his wrongdoing. “I feel really bad about this, I f***** up once, but this one girl was just a f****** fling.” He adds, “I was lonely and it’s over now.” Back at the meeting with his girlfriend of over a decade, Everton winces as Jordan says, “You’ve done what you ‘ve done, I hope you enjoyed yourself.”

“How am I supposed to trust you when you’re not being forthcoming about what you’re doing when I’m not there. you know how small that island is?” Jordan continues, before admitting in her own confessional, “I feel disrespected by Everton’s choices in this situation and I am very disappointed that he sunk so low, it’s just really upsetting and very confusing.”

Find out how Everton and Jordan work through this bombshell when the full episode airs on Monday, May 15 on TLC.