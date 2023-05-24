Heidi Klum Slays In Plunging Cutout Yellow Dress At Cannes Film Festival

Heidi Klum is always rocking some sort of sexy, revealing outfit and that’s exactly what she did at The Pot-Au-Feu premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 24. The 49-year-old rocked a bright yellow gown that was cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage while a hip-high slit showed off her long, toned legs.

Heidi’s bold dress featured bedazzled shoulders that flowed into super long cape-like sleeves that flowed around her on the carpet. The bodice of the dress was cutout on her chest and waist showing off her braless cleavage while the bottom half of the frock featured a pleated skirt. The long skirt had a plummeting slit on the side that started all the way at her hip bone, displaying her bare legs. The supermodel accessorized her look with a pair of nude heels and gorgeous glam. Her blonde hair was down in loose waves while long bangs covered her entire forehead.

Heidi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended Disney’s The Little Mermaid premiere in LA on May 8, when she rocked an ethereal Jasmin Erbaş Couture dress. The sleeveless lavender dress was completely see-through and featured a massive butterfly on the front. The frock was cut out on her waist and featured a super short hem in the front while a long, sheer beaded train trailed behind her.

Aside from these looks, another one of our favorite recent outfits was her colorful Christopher John Rogers ensemble featuring a long-sleeve button-down Marker Test Printed Georgette Shirt tucked into a pair of matching, high-waisted Marker Test Pleated Printed Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants, styled with a Hermes Yellow Birkin Bag and oversized sunglasses.