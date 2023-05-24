Heidi Klum Slays In Plunging Cutout Yellow Dress At Cannes Film Festival

Heidi Klum looked absolutely stunning when she wore a completely cutout yellow dress with a plunging slit on the side of her skirt at the Cannes Film Festival.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 24, 2023 2:36PM EDT
heidi klum
View gallery
Gigi Hadid attending the Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) Premiere as part of the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023.Cannes Firebrand Premiere AM, France - 21 May 2023
Heidi Klum 'The Pot-Au-Feu' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 24 May 2023
Kate Beckinsale 'The Pot-Au-Feu' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 24 May 2023
Image Credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Heidi Klum is always rocking some sort of sexy, revealing outfit and that’s exactly what she did at The Pot-Au-Feu premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 24. The 49-year-old rocked a bright yellow gown that was cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage while a hip-high slit showed off her long, toned legs.

heidi klum
Heidi Klum looked stunning in this yellow dress at the Cannes Film Festival. (Spread Pictures / MEGA)

Heidi’s bold dress featured bedazzled shoulders that flowed into super long cape-like sleeves that flowed around her on the carpet. The bodice of the dress was cutout on her chest and waist showing off her braless cleavage while the bottom half of the frock featured a pleated skirt. The long skirt had a plummeting slit on the side that started all the way at her hip bone, displaying her bare legs. The supermodel accessorized her look with a pair of nude heels and gorgeous glam. Her blonde hair was down in loose waves while long bangs covered her entire forehead.

heidi klum
Heidi wore the gorgeous dress to ‘The Pot-Au-Feu’ premiere on May 24. (Spread Pictures / MEGA)

Heidi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended Disney’s The Little Mermaid premiere in LA on May 8, when she rocked an ethereal Jasmin Erbaş Couture dress. The sleeveless lavender dress was completely see-through and featured a massive butterfly on the front. The frock was cut out on her waist and featured a super short hem in the front while a long, sheer beaded train trailed behind her.

Aside from these looks, another one of our favorite recent outfits was her colorful Christopher John Rogers ensemble featuring a long-sleeve button-down Marker Test Printed Georgette Shirt tucked into a pair of matching, high-waisted Marker Test Pleated Printed Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants, styled with a Hermes Yellow Birkin Bag and oversized sunglasses.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad