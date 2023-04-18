Heidi Klum’s Look-A-Like Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks Bikini Top At Coachella: Photo

Leni Klum, 18, looked gorgeous when she visited the Coachella Festival last weekend. The daughter of Heidi Klum, 49, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on the grass at the outdoor event as she confidently posed. She wore a black bikini top and matching baggy pants with boots, and added a baseball cap over her shoulder-length hair, a thick gold necklace, and sunglasses to top off the look.

The beauty captioned the photo with a green heart emoji before her followers complimented her in the comments section. “Everything I aspire to look like,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “Like mother, like daughter.” A third called her “beautiful” and a fourth wrote, “Love the look.”

Before Leni showed off her Coachella outfit, she made headlines for posing in lingerie. She wore a nude bra that was covered by her arms and a pair of jeans as she gave the camera an over-the-shoulder pose, in a post shared last month. Her hair was down as well, and she wore flattering makeup that brought out her best features.

Leni’s photos seem to prove she’s following in her mom’s footsteps and loving modeling for the camera. In addition to posing solo, she has showed up to many events with Heidi and they both posed on the carpets to flaunt their stylish attire. She also joined her mom for a lingerie photoshoot that got a lot of attention last year.

When Leni’s not spending time with Heidi, she’s doing so with her adoptive dad Seal. The teen, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, recently attended the premiere of the film, Shotgun Wedding, with the singer and they happily stopped to pose for photos together. She wore a black strapless mini dress and matching heels with straps, while Seal, who was married to Heidi from 2005 until 2014, wore a black jacket over a white button-down top, black pants, and white sneakers.