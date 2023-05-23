Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 26th Wedding Anniversary To Matthew Broderick: ‘I Love You’

Beating the odds! Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had their 26th wedding anniversary on May 19, and SJP took to Instagram to gush over her husband on the occasion. She shared a simple photo of a champagne cork from a bottle that they had popped to celebrate. “Happy 26th anniversary, my husband,” she wrote. “That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you.”

SJP and Matthew were introduced by her brother, who ran a theater company where Matthew was directing a play. Their first meeting happened in 1991, and SJP eventually revealed that Matthew first asked her out via her answering machine. They starred in their first Broadway show together, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, in 1996, and married the following year. The pair have a son, James, who was born in 2002, as well as twins, Marion and Tabitha, who were born via surrogate in 2009.

The couple returned to the Broadway stage together in 2022 when they starred in Plaza Suite. The show was originally set to open in 2020, but was postponed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually began previews in Feb. 2022 and ran until that July, allowing the couple to spend quite a lot of time together.

Once the show closed, SJP got back to work on season two of …And Just Like That, where she reprises her role as Sex & The City’s Carrie Bradshaw. The first season premiered in 2022 to a ton of buzz. The second season is set to return in June 2023, although SJP has already teased quite a bit about what’s to come on social media — including her character’s reunion with John Corbett’s Aidan. After the actress posted a photo of the two kissing on set, paparazzi photos surfaced of them continuing to film together. Now, fans are anxiously waiting to see what trajectory their characters take.