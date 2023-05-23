Lupita Nyong’o Breaks Silence On Janelle Monae Romance Rumors: ‘She Has Magnetism’

The 'Black Panther' star opened up about her closeness with the 'Dirty Computer' R&B star, and said she didn't mind the romance rumors.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 23, 2023 2:45PM EDT
View gallery
Lupita Nyong'o Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Oscar De La Renta Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10102982bl
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2022 Gotham Awards in Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA, 28 November 2022. The 2022 Gotham Awards in Manhattan, New York City, USA - 28 Nov 2022
AVAILABLE FOR ***WORLD RIGHTS *** Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock (13617701ay) November 9, 2022, Satelite City, Mexico: Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fan Event at Plaza Satelite. on November 9, 2022 in Satelite City, Mexico. (Photo by Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fan Event, Satelite City, Mexico - 09 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o revealed that she didn’t mind when fans speculated that she and singer Janelle Monae were dating in the early years of their friendship in a new profile about Janelle, 37, in Rolling StoneLupita, 40, admitted that she wasn’t bothered by the rumors, and that she wasn’t surprised that people thought there may have been a romance between her and The Age of Pleasure singer.

Lupita revealed how she and Janelle first met at the Met Gala in 2014. The actress was a rising star after winning an Academy Award for 12 Years A Slave, and she said that the world of celebrity was still “extremely new” and “unbelievable” when Janelle greeted her. “[Janelle ]came up to me and just gave me the realest hug. I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you,” she told Rolling Stone.

Janelle and Lupita’s friendship began when they met at the 2014 Met Gala. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

When reflecting on the period of time that rumors about Janelle and Lupita circulated, the Oscar-winner explained what she thought people were picking up on. “She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on. She is that enigmatic,” she explained. “People are curious about enigmatic people. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

Even though Lupita spoke about her friendship with Janelle, she said that there’s definitely parts of the singer that she hasn’t seen, even if they have a lot of trust for one another. “Just because you’re a close friend of hers doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her,” she said.

Lupita and Janelle smile for a photo at the 2016 VMAs. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

While she and Janelle weren’t an item, Lupita has been dating musician Selema Masekela since December 2022. Janelle was most recently tied to Tessa Thompson, but they split up in 2018. The Dirty Computer singer has publicly identified as pansexual and she came out as non-binary during an appearance on Red Table Talk in April 2022. She’s said that her pronouns are both she/her and they/them.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad