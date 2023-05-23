WWE Legend Goldberg Suffers Bloody Head Wound After Tractor Accident: See Photos

WWE star Bill Goldberg, who performs under just his last name Goldberg, revealed he suffered a rough injury on his tractor on Tuesday, May 23. The wrestler, 56, shared a pair of graphic photos of himself with a nasty cut on the top of his head on Instagram. While it looked pretty intense, Goldberg seemed to brush off the injury and kept a sense of humor with his caption.

In the photos, Goldberg showed his profile with blood dripping down the side of his head, and some had clearly gotten in his eye, and his eyebrow was red with blood. In the second photo, he showed a view of the cut from the top of his head, and while it looked like a small cut, it’s clear that a lot of blood came out of it. In the caption though, he kept a sense of humor, and wrote, “#tpost 1, Goldberg 0.” Some of the other funny hashtags he included also said “Ain’t got time to bleed”, “clutz”, “life on the farm”, and “tis but a flesh wound.”

A rep for the wrestler revealed to TMZ that while he was doing some work on his farm in Texas that he took a hit to the head and it opened the cut. As a wrestler who has had his share of cuts in the ring, he showed that this gash was nothing, telling the outlet that it was “just a flesh wound.” Some of his fans also left humorous comments, joking that he had seen similar injuries while wrestling.

Hopefully, Goldberg’s injury recovers quickly, although he has not been under contract with the WWE or any wrestling company since his contract expired in 2022, per Wrestling Headlines. It’s not clear if or when fans can expect to see him hop in the ring again. The WWE Hall of Famer lives in Texas with his wife Wanda Ferraton, who he’s been married to since 2005. The couple also has a 17-year-old son Gage.