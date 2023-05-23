Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia, 18, Poses For Playboy As Their New Bunny: See Photos

Claudia Conway is the newest bunny for Playboy. The 18-year-old, whose mom is Republican political consultant Kellyanne Conway, was revealed to be a model for the magazine in an announcement on Tuesday, May 23. It was revealed that Claudia would begin making content on the Playboy Centerfold app, which fans can sign up for for free online.

Claudia announced that she was becoming a Playboy bunny by sharing the magazine’s post with her photo on her Instagram Story. In the announcement photo, she rocked a beige tanktop and gazed at the camera. She shared another Story by Playboy where she rocked an orange bikini. Playboy said that they were happy to have her on their app in a statement to The New York Post. “Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform,” they said. “We welcome her and support her choices.”

Claudia is one of the eldest of four children that Kellyanne and her ex-husband George Conway shared. Claudia has a twin brother George IV, and younger sisters Charlotte and Vanessa. George and Kellyanne were married from 2001 to March 2023, when they announced that they’d be divorcing. While her mom is a prominent Republican and served as Special Counsel to the President during former President Donald Trump’s administration, Claudia has been an outspoken critic of Trump and her mother’s political beliefs. George has also been very critical of Trump.

Becoming a Playboy bunny is only Claudia’s latest move. She’s become popular on social media for being an outspoken teen against her parents’ political views. She also competed on American Idol during season 19 in 2021. She made it to Hollywood in the first audition and made it through the first round with an amazing rendition of “River” by Bishop Briggs. Unfortunately, she was eliminated during Duet Week.

During her time on Idol, Claudia admitted that it was a wonderful chance to get to be herself. “Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed so then I got social media and was like, ‘Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard,” she said during her audition.