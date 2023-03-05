Kellyanne & George Conway Confirm They Are Divorcing After 22 Years Of Marriage

Kellyanne Conway, the controversial political consultant who served as former President Donald Trump‘s senior counsel from 2017 to 2020, is separating from her husband, lawyer and activist George Conway, they confirmed in a statement posted to Twitter on March 4. “We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce,” the statement began “We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgies) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority.”

“Kindly respect our privacy. We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children,” they also said.

The pair made headlines time and time again during Trump’s presidency, as George often criticized Trump, now 76, on Twitter — despite the fact that he was his wife’s boss. Kellyanne, 56, was not shy to address the head-turning tweets from her husband, though, and even admitted to The Washington Post that she thought her husband’s tweets against Trump were uncalled for.”It is disrespectful, it’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows,” she said.

She further expanded on her distaste for her husband’s tweets and how she feels that George, now 59, betrayed their vows in a May 2022 interview. “I didn’t make vows of fidelity to Donald Trump, and I don’t expect George to make vows of fidelity to Donald Trump; but to ‘love, honor, and cherish’ means exactly that. And that’s where I felt like he was violating our marriage vows. I had a job he supported,” she told the New York Post.

“[The betrayal was him] being so public about it: ‘I can cash you in for attention,'” she continued. “I like to say, I lost my husband to Twitter, and she’s not even hot, has no personality. George and I … always took our marriage vows very seriously. We are faithful in our marriage.”

The politician reconfirmed her disappointment with her husband when recalling a 2019 trip to the beach during which she spoke frankly about her feelings with George. “You’re the only person in this world with whom I took vows on an altar at the Basilica Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia in front of God and our loved ones and five priests. You’re the only person in this world for whom I gave birth to four children,” she claimed she said in her May 2022 book, Here’s the Deal, according to the New York Post.

“You can see me mostly as your wife of 18 years and the mother of your four children, or you can see me mostly as senior counselor to President Donald Trump. When you wake up every morning, you have to decide how it is you see me,” she continued.

Later on, when George finally found some words to say, Kellyanne claimed he told her she “ruined” herself and “embarrassed this family.” She replied, “I’ve embarrassed this family? You abandoned me for Twitter and she’s not even hot.”

Kellyanne and George were also in the news in 2020 due to their now 18-year-old daughter, Claudia, publicly bashing them and Donald Trump for their beliefs on social media. At one point, she claimed her parents were abusive and that she was seeking emancipation due to “years of childhood trauma and abuse”. Kellyanne and George stepped down from their positions in Aug. 2020 to focus on their family.