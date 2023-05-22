Gigi Hadid Stuns In Strapless Dress For ‘Firebrand’ Premiere At Cannes: Photos

Gigi Hadid is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Firebrand during the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. The 28-year-old looked fabulous in a skintight, strapless tan dress that cinched in her tiny waist and styled it with a diamond necklace.

Gigi’s strapless Zac Posen gown featured a corset bodice while the skirt of the dress featured pleats on her hips. She styled the form-fitting frock with a pair of Jimmy Cass pumps, a Messika High Jewelry Roaring Diamonds necklace, and diamond rings and bracelets. As for her glam, she had her long platinum blonde hair down and parted to the side in voluminous waves while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Gigi had been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a cropped, long-sleeve Miaou Power Mesh Tee in Blush styled with a pair of mid-rise baggy Danielle Guizio Vintage 105 Jeans. She accessorized her outfit with a Missoma Twisted Link T-Bar Chain Necklace, Jacquie Aiche Marquise Rainbow Necklace, and Reality Eyewear Xray Specs Sunglasses in Berry.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from the supermodel was her bright yellow, long-sleeve cropped Guest in Residence Gondola Sweater from her own brand. She styled the sweater with a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash blue Re/Done 30S Jeans, a Proenza Schouler Tote Bag, Adidas Samba sneakers, The Row Leather Belt, and a Missoma Twisted Link T-Bar Chain Necklace.