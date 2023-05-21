Shakira Rocks Mini Dress With Son Sasha, 8, In Miami After Confirming Post-Split Move: Photos

Shakira, 46, was seen enjoying a Saturday outing with her youngest son Sasha, 8, and some friends, just a few weeks after she officially moved to America. The singer wore a blue sleeveless mini dress with a multi-colored pattern as she walked around her new home city of Miami, FL. She also had her long hair straight and down and added sunglasses to her look.

Sasha wore a blue and white patterned button-down short-sleeved top and matching shorts. He and his mom were both reportedly going on a boating trip during the fun day and appeared relaxed and content in the nice weather. At one point, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer flashed a big smile, showing off her happiness in the moment.

Shakira and Sasha’s latest outing comes just one month after they moved to Miami from Barcelona, Spain. The doting mom’s oldest son Milan, 10, also joined them as they started their “new chapter” after her split from their dad, Gerard Pique, in 2022. The exes reportedly signed a “custody agreement” that led Shakira to move to the U.S. with her kids, and from the looks of her latest outing, they all seem to be off to a great start.

Just a week ago, Shakira spent some time with her kids and Gisele Bundchen. The model also brought along her two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, who she shares with ex Tom Brady. They all went to dinner together and wore casual outfits as they were photographed walking outside the restaurant they dined at. Since both women have become recently single, it’s not too surprising that they would find joy in each other’s company.

When Shakira’s not spending time with her kids, she’s going on outings by herself. One of the most recent was to the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, and she was spotted chatting with Tom Cruise. Although the sighting sparked romance rumors between the two, TMZ reported that Shakira is still very much “single.”