Shakira Rocks Mini Dress With Son Sasha, 8, In Miami After Confirming Post-Split Move: Photos

Shakira and her youngest child were headed out on a boating trip with friends, just a few weeks after she was named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 21, 2023 1:26PM EDT
View gallery
** RIGHTS: NO TV ** Cantabria, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - *Not Available for Broadcast**Colombian Singer Shakira takes a break to go surfing AGAIN with a handsome surf coach in Cantabria, Spain. Shakira was accompanied by her children before heading to Miami after splitting from footballer Gerard Pique after 11 years. *Shot on NOV 26, 2022* Pictured: Shakira BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**Please Blur Children's Faces If Required To Do So In Your Territory** Shakira and her two boys enjoy the M&M store in Times Square and head to Nobu for dinner in New York City Pictured: Shakira Ref: SPL5529204 100323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: MIA / BACKGRID

Shakira, 46, was seen enjoying a Saturday outing with her youngest son Sasha, 8, and some friends, just a few weeks after she officially moved to America. The singer wore a blue sleeveless mini dress with a multi-colored pattern as she walked around her new home city of Miami, FL. She also had her long hair straight and down and added sunglasses to her look.

Shakira, Sasha
Shakira and Sasha during their Miami outing. (MIA / BACKGRID)

Sasha wore a blue and white patterned button-down short-sleeved top and matching shorts. He and his mom were both reportedly going on a boating trip during the fun day and appeared relaxed and content in the nice weather. At one point, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer flashed a big smile, showing off her happiness in the moment.

Shakira, Sasha
Another photo of Shakira during the outing. (MIA / BACKGRID)

Shakira and Sasha’s latest outing comes just one month after they moved to Miami from Barcelona, Spain. The doting mom’s oldest son Milan, 10, also joined them as they started their “new chapter” after her split from their dad, Gerard Pique, in 2022. The exes reportedly signed a “custody agreement” that led Shakira to move to the U.S. with her kids, and from the looks of her latest outing, they all seem to be off to a great start.

Just a week ago, Shakira spent some time with her kids and Gisele Bundchen. The model also brought along her two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, who she shares with ex Tom Brady. They all went to dinner together and wore casual outfits as they were photographed walking outside the restaurant they dined at. Since both women have become recently single, it’s not too surprising that they would find joy in each other’s company.

When Shakira’s not spending time with her kids, she’s going on outings by herself. One of the most recent was to the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, and she was spotted chatting with Tom Cruise. Although the sighting sparked romance rumors between the two, TMZ reported that Shakira is still very much “single.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad