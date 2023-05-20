Harrison Ford, 80, Jokes He’s Been ‘Blessed With This Body’ After Reporter Calls Him ‘Hot’

Harrison Ford had the most epic response to a reporter who said she still found him “quite hot” during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival. The 80-year-old film legend — who is promoting his highly anticipated flick Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — didn’t seem to mind the compliment whatsoever at the public event on Friday, May 19. “I’ve been blessed with this body,” he hilariously joked back as the reporter made reference to a shirtless scene in the new movie, where he seems to have barely aged a day. “Thanks for noticing,” Harrison then cheekily said to the woman, clearly loving the moment.

“I’ve been blessed with this body, thanks for noticing” – Harrison Ford on being told he’s hot and has still got it. #indianajones #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/KpaAZVxkk6 — Alex Ritman @ Cannes (@alexritman) May 19, 2023

The film marks the end of an era, as the fifth installment in the series will also be the final movie. “I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love the work and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life,” Harrison said during the same conference, which was after the May 18 premiere in France. “I’m real happy with age…I love being older. It was great to be young, but s—, I could be dead and I am still working so go figure,” he also said, looking back at his life and accomplishments.

The Chicago native originated the role with the iconic Raiders of the Lost Ark, which was released in 1981. The movie was followed up by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, and 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. After a long break, Harrison reprised the role in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Shia LaBeouf, who played his son Mutt Williams.

Harrison was joined by his wife Calista Flockhart, 58, for the star-studded Cannes Film Festival premiere. The Ally McBeal star looked sensational as she posed next to her partner of 21 years on the red carpet. They looked so in love as they held hands and smiled at each other while snapping photos!