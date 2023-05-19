Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, 74, Recreates Martha Stewart’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Move over, Martha Stewart! Barbara Corcoran is stealing some attention on her Instagram for hilariously recreating 81-year-old Martha’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 cover that was released earlier this month. The picture, which can be seen HERE, was shared on Thursday, May 18, and showed Barbara smiling wide in a white v-neck swimsuit while sitting in front of a window at her high-rise New York City apartment that looks out on Central Park. She donned a nearly identical gold shawl to the one that Martha wore, which can be seen here.

The multi-millionaire entrepreneur made sure to give credit where credit is due. She tagged the lifestyle guru in her caption and wrote, “I can’t cook, but I sure can swim.” Martha was flattered that she could provide inspiration to Barbara. “Looking great barbara Corcoran!!!!!” she commented under the pic.

The Shark Tank star’s photo is proof that Martha’s plan of empowering women to feel confident regardless of their age worked. She spoke about wanting women to know they can “still look good, feel good, be good” regardless of their age during a promo video taken from the history-making Sports Illustrated shoot. The video can be seen here.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s pretty good! I’m gonna be the oldest person I think ever on the cover,’” she gushed in the video. “And I don’t think about age very much but I thought that this is kind of historic and I better look really good. I want other women to feel that they could also be on the cover.” Clearly, her wishes have been answered.

Martha is the oldest person to ever cover a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Meanwhile, another covergirl, Kim Petras, 30, is the second transgender person to ever grace the front page of the famous magazine. Megan Fox and Brooks Nader also have their own covers.

All four cover models shined at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch in New York City on Thursday night, May 18. Martha lit up the carpet in a shimmering gold dress that featured a v-neck and a tie at the waist, cinching in her waist. She was photographed posing with Kim, who looked fabulous in a fun strapless dress that was printed with a beach scene in pastel colors. Meanwhile, Megan, 37, looked like one hot mama in a black sheer dress that showed off her cleavage and fit her curves like a glove. Last but not least, Brooks rocked a bright teal one-shoulder dress that featured a ruched hem.